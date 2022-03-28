Pearisburg man killed in crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified a Pearisburg woman as the victim of a fatal crash Thursday.

Milton E. Lenkman, Jr., 86, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash Thursday night at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 42. They say the driver of a Ford Edge was headed east on Route 460 when she tried to make a left turn onto Route 42. The Ford was hit by the driver of a Nissan Murano headed west on 460.

Lenkman was a passenger in the Ford. The drivers of the Ford and the Nissan were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

