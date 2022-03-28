Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pearisburg man killed in crash

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified a Pearisburg woman as the victim of a fatal crash Thursday.

Milton E. Lenkman, Jr., 86, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash Thursday night at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 42. They say the driver of a Ford Edge was headed east on Route 460 when she tried to make a left turn onto Route 42. The Ford was hit by the driver of a Nissan Murano headed west on 460.

Lenkman was a passenger in the Ford. The drivers of the Ford and the Nissan were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Appalachian Power
Boaters warned to avoid portion of SML Dam
(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles
Your Hometown Station takes home VAB honors
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Highs remain below average Monday with more gusty winds.
Cold winds linger into Monday
Virginia State Police SWAT members bring multiple people into custody Friday.
Hurry up and wait: Day in the life of a deputy marshal for the US Marshals Service

Latest News

police lights
One dead after crash in Bedford County
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower
Traffic alert
Lane back open along I-81S after Roanoke Co. brush fire
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash