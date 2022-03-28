Post-Malik Willis, QB battle headlines Liberty spring football camp

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - To start his tenure in Lynchburg with a fourth straight bowl win, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will first have to decide who will attempt to replace Malik Willis at quarterback.

Utah transfer Charlie Brewer brings the best resume to the fold, having previously played 44 games at Baylor, becoming the Bears’ second all-time leading passer and leading them to a Big 12 title game in 2019.

“There’s no question that he’s elevated the competition in that room,” said Freeze, “and I haven’t seen any signs that the other kids are backing down from that competition. It’s always good to have a guy that’s had experience, that’s played in games like the ones we’re going to be asked to play in, and he has success in ‘em. I think it’s a positive all the way around.”

On defense, a familiar face will continue roaming the secondary. Appomattox native Javon Scruggs returns for a fifth year at safety, bringing back the vocal leadership that has stood out among his teammates.

“We actually elected a culture council that kind of has the freedom at any time to come to me and say, ‘Hey Coach, what do you think about this? I think this is an issue, or this is an issue,’” said Freeze. “And Scruggs got the most votes of anyone, and to get that vote of confidence from your entire team - this is not a defensive election, or an offensive election, it’s your entire team - for him to get that, I think speaks volumes for how he’s developed as a leader here.”

More than halfway through spring camp, Freeze said Monday he’s been pleased with his team’s effort level in all nine practices to this point.

But with games scheduled against the likes of Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Wake Forest and BYU, Freeze is facing his toughest task yet in Liberty’s last year as an independent.

“Next year’s schedule is, by far, the hardest that we’ve had,” he said. “I’m OK with that for a year. Then, I’ll be excited to get into Conference USA and compete for a conference championship, hopefully. But, until then, it is what it is, and our objective hasn’t changed. That’s to put our kids and our fans in some competitive situations, and, hopefully, we’re up to meeting some of those challenges.”

Liberty’s annual spring game is set for Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Williams Stadium.

