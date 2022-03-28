Hometown Local
RadVentures on the New set to open first week of April

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is just around the corner and that means tubing and kayak season is about to begin.

In about a week, Radventures on the New will be opening for its second season.

They will be opening for kayaks the first week of April.

Tubers will have to wait a little longer.

That will be in mid to late May , once it’s warmer.

The owner says he saw a lot of growth in popularity especially in the last part of his first season.

He’s excited to see customers, back in the water having fun.

“I love driving the bus. Unfortunately for my passengers, they’re stuck on the bus and I have a lot of terrible dad jokes and I force them into it, it’s great. Families love it, kids love it too,” said Loren Hunter, RadVentures on the New Owner.

He also suggests making a reservation before you go because walk ups are first come first serve and they usually sell out on the weekends.

For more information or to book your reservation, click here.

