Record number of residents match with LewisGale Medical Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A record number of graduating medical students are headed to Salem. LewisGale Medical Center celebrated Match Day with a congratulatory video for its 60 new incoming residents. Another 19 residents will head to LewisGale Montgomery.

Dr. Brian Wood, Chair of the hospital’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Department, said they’ve worked for the last several years to build up their program.

He said this increase in residents will help fill the industry-wide doctor shortage. Plus, Dr. Wood believes it could have a beneficial effect on the region, which has been medically underserved.

“We’re very proud and really looking forward to supplying some of those physicians that will train in southwest Virginia and stay on to practice medicine here and take care of people in this region,” he said.

Dr. Wood said getting the residents involved in connecting with the community is important to them.

They’ll begin clinical work starting in July.

