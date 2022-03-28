Roanoke County Fire & EMS hires more than a dozen new firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue has added more than a dozen new firefighters to its lineup.

Following graduation last week, the department says it’s impressed with the quality of folks being hired.

While throughout the pandemic the department says it has always had a full staff to be able to operate, it knew these added team members will benefit the community and the ability to serve.

“We’re able to staff more trucks, put more people on the street to help when they have an emergency. So it’s that advanced level of medical care that we’re putting on the street to try and help folks who are in need,” explains Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

He adds all together, the department will gain about 15 team members from this graduation.

