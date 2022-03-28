Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty

BLACSKBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already sentenced to prison for a Salem killing has been sentenced for a carjacking that took place the same day.

Zane Christian, 26 of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court of two felonies, Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Christian pleaded guilty to each offense, and as part of the plea agreement, a separate charge of Grand Larceny Auto was dismissed. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the carjacking. After serving five years, he will be placed on five years supervised probation. The five-year sentence will be served in addition to the 26-year sentence he received in the City of Salem for murder.

November 9, 2020, Blacksburg Police responded to University City Mall for a report of a carjacking. The victim told police she had pulled into a parking spot and was sitting in her car when a man wearing a mask opened her door and told her to “get out of the car.” When the man said this, he showed her a handgun tucked into his waistband. The victim asked if she could keep her phone and the man responded, “sure,” according to police. The victim got out of the car and the man drove off in it.

As the search was underway for the man, soon identified as Christian, police learned he was also being sought for the killing in Salem of Rico Turner, also in a parking lot.

Christian was arrested the next day in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.