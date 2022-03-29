Hometown Local
Lucy Addison Middle School on lockdown during gun investigation

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke is under lockdown as police investigate the firing of a gun Tuesday afternoon.

A gun was fired in a bathroom at the school, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson, who says no one was hurt.

Police and school administration are on the scene and investigating. School officials will release updates as available.

Parents are being asked to stay where they are and not to go to the school until further notice.

This is a developing story.

