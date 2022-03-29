Lucy Addison Middle School on lockdown during gun investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke is under lockdown as police investigate the firing of a gun Tuesday afternoon.

A gun was fired in a bathroom at the school, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson, who says no one was hurt.

Police and school administration are on the scene and investigating. School officials will release updates as available.

Parents are being asked to stay where they are and not to go to the school until further notice.

This is a developing story.

