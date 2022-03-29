Appomattox County students bringing information to police “saved someone’s life” Monday, sheriff says

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s clear to Appomattox County sheriff Donald Simpson what happened Monday.

“The action of the officers and the students getting that information to the officers probably saved someone’s life,” said Simpson.

That comes after student-provided information led deputies to a suspicious vehicle in the county high school’s parking lot Monday afternoon. The information stemmed from social media, Simpson said.

Two people were inside the car, but “after being told to remain there and communicate with officers, they decided to leave,” said Simpson.

The driver led police on a roughly 20-mile chase. After crashing in Prince Edward County, a stolen gun was found inside the car.

Cartersville 19-year-old Olivia Hurt and Chesterfield 20-year-old Mitariq Green were both charged with possessing a firearm on school property, among other charges. But after more investigating, it didn’t stop there.

“We have actually charged both these individuals, Ms. Hurt and Mr. Green, with attempted murder of a juvenile,” said Simpson.

Simpson said he couldn’t elaborate on the reasons why Tuesday, but did say that they consulted with the commonwealth’s attorney before filing the attempted murder charges.

He says trust between students and police led to a better outcome.

“The fact that the students trusted the officer enough to take this information and help them with it is a testament that the system works,” said Simpson.

