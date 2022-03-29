Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Appomattox County students bringing information to police “saved someone’s life” Monday, sheriff says

Two people are charged with attempted murder after being found with a gun in a car at...
Two people are charged with attempted murder after being found with a gun in a car at Appomattox County High School.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s clear to Appomattox County sheriff Donald Simpson what happened Monday.

“The action of the officers and the students getting that information to the officers probably saved someone’s life,” said Simpson.

That comes after student-provided information led deputies to a suspicious vehicle in the county high school’s parking lot Monday afternoon. The information stemmed from social media, Simpson said.

Two people were inside the car, but “after being told to remain there and communicate with officers, they decided to leave,” said Simpson.

The driver led police on a roughly 20-mile chase. After crashing in Prince Edward County, a stolen gun was found inside the car.

Cartersville 19-year-old Olivia Hurt and Chesterfield 20-year-old Mitariq Green were both charged with possessing a firearm on school property, among other charges. But after more investigating, it didn’t stop there.

“We have actually charged both these individuals, Ms. Hurt and Mr. Green, with attempted murder of a juvenile,” said Simpson.

Simpson said he couldn’t elaborate on the reasons why Tuesday, but did say that they consulted with the commonwealth’s attorney before filing the attempted murder charges.

He says trust between students and police led to a better outcome.

“The fact that the students trusted the officer enough to take this information and help them with it is a testament that the system works,” said Simpson.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Lockdown over at Lucy Addison Middle School; students dismissed

Latest News

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Lockdown over at Lucy Addison Middle School; students dismissed
The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Christiansburg High School renovation project approved
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Approve Christiansburg High School Renovation Project
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Approves Christiansburg School Renovation
Brought to you by The Feel Good Tour and Salem Public Library
Local partnership lends guitars, provides free music lessons