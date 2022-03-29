Hometown Local
Calmer and a little warmer today

We are watching Thursday as our next front moves through
Cold and calm start to the day.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Cold and calm start to the day
  • Temperatures climb on Wednesday
  • Watching severe risk for Thursday

TUESDAY

Winds have finally diminished and a few locations are seeing some light winds this morning. Temperatures are below freezing this morning and we will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon. A system to the west that will bring a warm front into the region tonight night. Only a few stray showers are possible during the overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy and cool today.
Mostly cloudy and cool today.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures slowly warm up by Wednesday with highs in the upper 60 to low 70s. We remain dry through midweek.

SPC Outlook for Thursday.
SPC Outlook for Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY SEVERE RISK

Another powerful cold front stretches from Canada to the Gulf by the middle of the week. Another severe weather outbreak is setting up for the Plains and Deep South through midweek. By Thursday, the line of showers and storms makes its way into the region.

There are some signs this could be another instance of showers and strong storms as abnormally high instability could be around as the front passes through Thursday.

We will be monitoring for a possible Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Stay tuned!

