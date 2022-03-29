Christiansburg High School renovation project approved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a $90 million renovation project for Christiansburg High School Monday Night.

Originally, the board voted 4-3 not to approve a $100 million amount before it was amended to $90 million. The board approved the amended amount 6-1.

The funds will go towards making renovations to Christiansburg High School and additional capital projects for public school purposes.

