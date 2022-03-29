Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations in Virginia rise slightly after dip; fewer new cases reported

KCBD Graphics(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,667,289 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 867 from the 1,666,422 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 1,340 new cases.

326 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 282 Monday. The number had been dropping continuously in recent days. 106,499 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 13,126,593 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 3.2% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 3.3% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,595,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 81.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.7% fully vaccinated. 92.2% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.5% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 19,653 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,631 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

