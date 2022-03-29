Crews fighting brush fire in Roanoke Co. Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are working a brush fire Tuesday afternoon along Wildwood Road and Fort Lewis Mountain in Roanoke County.

The fire has burned about five acres as of 4 p.m., according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. No structures have been impacted and no injuries reported.

No cause has been determined.

The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being and be very careful with sparks and cigarette butts.

Check back for updates.

Roanoke County Brush Fire... Wildwood Road (WDBJ7)

