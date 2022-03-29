Hometown Local
Firefighter, 3 younger siblings injured in buggy crash in Buckingham County

Toga Volunteer Fire Department says one of their Amish firefighters, Jacob Bieler was operating the buggy and his siblings were alongside him.
Toga Volunteer Fire Department says one of their Amish firefighters, Jacob Bieler was operating the buggy and his siblings were alongside him.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - A firefighter and his younger siblings were injured in a buggy crash in Buckingham County on Sunday morning.

At. 8:26 a.m. Dillwyn, Toga, and Glenmore Fire Departments and other crews responded to a crash involving a car and a horse and buggy on U.S. 60 near Sprouses Corner.

Toga Volunteer Fire Department says one of their Amish firefighters, Jacob Bieler was operating the buggy and his siblings were alongside him.

Bieler suffered some bruises and soreness, while his younger brother was ejected with a possible concussion.

One sister had an injured arm and hand, and the other also hit her head. All three of the siblings were transferred from Southside to VCU-MCV.

The fire department says the horse was uninjured in the crash.

Later that afternoon, Bieler and his siblings were released from the hospital, and are now recovering at home.

