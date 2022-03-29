Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Former Virginia police officer set for trial in Jan. 6th case

By David Ade
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal charges against a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer will be presented to a jury next week. Prosecutors say they have evidence showing Thomas Robertson committed multiple crimes during the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol. He was released pre-trial, but then taken back into custody last summer after the FBI says it found Robertson buying and selling guns, and in possession of a partially-built pipe bomb.

Tuesday, Robertson appeared in a federal courtroom as Judge Christopher Cooper huddled with the protection and defense attorneys to go over the pre-trial ground rules.

Judge Cooper said jury selection begins next Monday in Washington D.C. District Court. He told lawyers that potential jurors will not be disqualified just because they are aware of what happened on January 6th, or even if they have opinions about the insurrection on the Capitol.

Robertson is facing six federal charges related to the January 6th attack. Prosecutors say they’ll spend roughly three days making their case against him, and will call several government and law enforcement officials to testify. They say it includes an official from Rocky Mount who will speak to Robertson’s police training and experience. Prosecutors say the testimony will show Robertson knew he was interfering with law enforcement at the Capitol.

Robertson’s defense says their rebuttal will take about a day, and they will call Robertson’s neighbor to testify. Prosecutors explained to the judge the neighbor risks incriminating himself by testifying because there is video of the neighbor on restricted Capitol property.

Judge Cooper told Robertson’s defense to work on finding a separate attorney for the witness. He also told lawyers he’s hoping to get the case to the jury by April 8th.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Lockdown over at Lucy Addison Middle School; students being dismissed

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime
Recap: Don Young lies in state
Recap: Don Young lies in state
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and...
‘Stealth omicron’ now dominant variant in US, CDC reports
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv