Former Virginia police officer set for trial in Jan. 6th case

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal charges against a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer will be presented to a jury next week. Prosecutors say they have evidence showing Thomas Robertson committed multiple crimes during the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol. He was released pre-trial, but then taken back into custody last summer after the FBI says it found Robertson buying and selling guns, and in possession of a partially-built pipe bomb.

Tuesday, Robertson appeared in a federal courtroom as Judge Christopher Cooper huddled with the protection and defense attorneys to go over the pre-trial ground rules.

Judge Cooper said jury selection begins next Monday in Washington D.C. District Court. He told lawyers that potential jurors will not be disqualified just because they are aware of what happened on January 6th, or even if they have opinions about the insurrection on the Capitol.

Robertson is facing six federal charges related to the January 6th attack. Prosecutors say they’ll spend roughly three days making their case against him, and will call several government and law enforcement officials to testify. They say it includes an official from Rocky Mount who will speak to Robertson’s police training and experience. Prosecutors say the testimony will show Robertson knew he was interfering with law enforcement at the Capitol.

Robertson’s defense says their rebuttal will take about a day, and they will call Robertson’s neighbor to testify. Prosecutors explained to the judge the neighbor risks incriminating himself by testifying because there is video of the neighbor on restricted Capitol property.

Judge Cooper told Robertson’s defense to work on finding a separate attorney for the witness. He also told lawyers he’s hoping to get the case to the jury by April 8th.

