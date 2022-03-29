Hometown Local
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Monday after an Appomattox High School student noticed a suspicious car in the school parking lot, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 2 p.m., Olivia Rose Hurt, 19 of Cartersville, and Mitariq E. Green, 20 of Chesterfield were parked at Appomattox County High School in a 2007 Hyundai when police attempted to communicate with them. The two didn’t cooperate with officers and drove off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Virginia State Troopers and sheriff’s deputies chased the two for nearly 20 miles until Hurt lost control of the car and wrecked on Five Forks Road in Prince Edward Count, according to investigators.

Hurt was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors, including possession of a firearm on school property and threatening a person on school grounds.

Green was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor charge, including possession of a firearm on school property.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, resulting in a 9mm handgun being found, which was reported stolen from Amelia County.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Appomattox County Investigators at 434-352-8241.

