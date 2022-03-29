High wind, low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High winds, and low humidity have increased the risk of woodland fires in western Virginia.

And officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry are encouraging residents of the region to be careful.

“The fuels are really dry and really receptive to the spread of fire this time of year,” Regional Forester Brad Carico told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday morning. “And that of course coupled with low humidities and the high winds that we’ve experienced all spring makes for a very dangerous situation.”

Carico is asking everyone to avoid any outdoor burning, at least for a couple of days, until conditions improve.

