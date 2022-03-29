Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

High wind, low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia

High winds and low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia.
High winds and low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High winds, and low humidity have increased the risk of woodland fires in western Virginia.

And officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry are encouraging residents of the region to be careful.

“The fuels are really dry and really receptive to the spread of fire this time of year,” Regional Forester Brad Carico told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday morning. “And that of course coupled with low humidities and the high winds that we’ve experienced all spring makes for a very dangerous situation.”

Carico is asking everyone to avoid any outdoor burning, at least for a couple of days, until conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Appalachian Power
Boaters warned to avoid portion of SML Dam
(L-R) Ben Riquelmy, Leanna Scachetti, Jean Jadhon, Catherine Maxwell, Ashley Boles
Your Hometown Station takes home VAB honors
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County

Latest News

Star City Comedy
‘I’ve never seen anything like it personally.’ Roanoke comic, promoter react to stunning Oscars moment
House and Senate negotiators were still at odds over the state budget, with the start of a...
No budget deal yet, with special session one week away
The severe risk increases by Thursday as a cold front moves in.
Monday, March 28 - Evening Outlook
Courtesy: Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
Person drives into Forest convenience store