‘I’ve never seen anything like it personally.’ Roanoke comic, promoter react to stunning Oscars moment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A moment that shocked the world at Sunday night’s Academy Awards when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.

It’s a moment starting conversations about several topics, including performer safety, and the line between a joke and disrespect.

“I’ve never seen anything like it personally, in person,” says Kidd Carter, President of Star City Comedy.

The incident has started a conversation stretching beyond showbusiness, including here in our hometowns.

“I can really see comedy promoters really looking at this and adding more security, putting security maybe closer to the stage,” explains Carter. “People are seeing those things and it might empower somebody to pull a Will Smith. They could be having conversations on the way to the show. ‘We’re going to sit in the front row and if he talks about me, I’m going to pull a Will Smith on him’. If that happens during an actual live performance, the show is over.”

Melissa Douty, a comedian from Roanoke, says she tries to always stay aware on stage.

“In this day and time, I don’t know what people are thinking. I don’t know who is carrying. I don’t know what’s going on in their head when they come to the show. Amazingly enough, people don’t always come to a show to laugh.”

As for the joke itself, she says the line between funny and too far isn’t always clear.

“It depends on the comic. It really does. There are comics out there who are insult comics. They go for the throat. There are comics like me who are just observational. I ignore hecklers. I pretend they’re not there. I just do my set. There are other comics who don’t even have a set, they just work the crowd and whatever’s happening in the crowd, that’s what they’re going for. I’ve seen people walk out of shows. I’ve seen altercations almost start. You never know.”

One thing she does know is, like the unpredictable world of standup, her love for a laugh won’t change.

“A room full of people laughing in so many different ways, It’s like music.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.