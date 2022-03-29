Hometown Local
Kaine, Rubio commend legislation passage preventing any president from leaving NATO

NATO Logo(NATO)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee commended their committees passage of bipartisan legislation which would deny any President the power to withdraw from NATO without the Senate advice and approval, according to Kaine’s team.

The passage means the bill can be voted on by the senate.

“The conflict in Ukraine is a powerful example of why affirming the U.S. commitment to NATO is so important for the security of the United States and our European allies,” said Kaine. “America’s commitment to NATO is absolute. This bill underscores that commitment and ensures that no President can unilaterally dissolve our bond to this invaluable alliance without Senate approval

This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, which established NATO.

“It is now more essential than ever for the United States to stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO allies. With Ukraine under siege, it is critical to reaffirm the importance of this alliance by ensuring that no U.S. President can withdraw from NATO without the Senate’s advice and consent,” said Rubio.

