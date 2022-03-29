Hometown Local
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia honored those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

The special ceremony was held at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

This followed Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaiming March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.

All Vietnam veterans were encouraged to attend; it was free and open to the public.

