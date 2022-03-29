Hometown Local
Lynchburg-area law enforcement agencies donate body armor to Ukraine

The gear at the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.
The gear at the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of law enforcement agencies are giving body armor and related equipment to those in Ukraine.

A room full of that gear was at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning. Some of that included helmets and bulletproof vests.

An organization named Lift Up Ukraine picked up the gear Tuesday and will be sending it overseas.

“Throughout the country they need the assistance and if we can provide assistance through the body armor, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Levin White, Lift Up Ukraine co-founder.

Law enforcement agencies plan to collect more armor and donate it next month.

