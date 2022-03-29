Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested after armed robbery at Lynchburg Dollar General

Jermaine Green mugshot
Jermaine Green mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man for an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Jermaine Tajaun Green, 27, of Madison Heights was arrested and charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At 8:05 a.m. police say they responded to the Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

A store employee reportedly told police a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier. After the cashier refused to open the register, the man ran away to the area of E.C. Glass High School, which was already in a “lockout.”

Surveillance photo from Lynchburg Dollar General robbery
Surveillance photo from Lynchburg Dollar General robbery(Lynchburg Police)

Police say they noticed a man matching the description of the suspect near the baseball field at E.C. Glass. About 13 minutes after the 911 call, police arrested Green. Police determined the handgun found was an airsoft gun.

Green was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

police lights
One dead after crash in Halifax County
NATO Logo
Kaine, Rubio commend legislation passage preventing any president from leaving NATO
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony in Richmond
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill