Man arrested after armed robbery at Lynchburg Dollar General

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man for an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Jermaine Tajaun Green, 27, of Madison Heights was arrested and charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At 8:05 a.m. police say they responded to the Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

A store employee reportedly told police a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier. After the cashier refused to open the register, the man ran away to the area of E.C. Glass High School, which was already in a “lockout.”

Surveillance photo from Lynchburg Dollar General robbery (Lynchburg Police)

Police say they noticed a man matching the description of the suspect near the baseball field at E.C. Glass. About 13 minutes after the 911 call, police arrested Green. Police determined the handgun found was an airsoft gun.

Green was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041.

