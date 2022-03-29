Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.(Letts Community Volunteer Fire Dept./Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETTS, Ind. (Gray News) - Firefighters say they rescued a man who nearly became buried in a grain bin.

The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday photos of the rescue, which took place in Jennings County, Indiana.

Rescuers said the man was engulfed up to his neck in the bin, and only his face and top of his head were visible when they arrived.

“To complicate the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

Local farmer rescued from grain bin this afternoon. The LCVFD was dispatched to assist Westport FD at 7735 E CR 1220...

Posted by Letts Community Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, March 28, 2022

Crews began removing grain from around the man, and they were able to get him out of the bin after more than one hour with the help of a “Great Wall” grain bin rescue system.

The fire department said it was one of the most complex rescues it had ever been involved with.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

Jermaine Tajuan Green, 27, of Madison Heights arrested for armed robbery
Man arrested after armed robbery at Lynchburg Dollar General
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service