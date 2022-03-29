Martinsville death determined to be accidental, family of deceased sought

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of a man found in February in Martinsville has been determined to be accidental, according to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 53, was found in a ditch along Smith Lake Road February 27. The investigation was treated as a homicide until it was proven otherwise, which is protocol, according to a Martinsville spokesman.

Martinsville Police are working to contact family members in other states and in Mexico. Anyone with information about Gonzalez-Rodriguez is asked to contact Sgt. Ratcliffe at the Martinsville Police Department.

