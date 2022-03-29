Hometown Local
Fire at Martinsville apartments leaves eight displaced

(WITN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Martinsville apartment fire has forced eight people out of their homes and they are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Martinsville Fire and EMS says several agencies helped put out the flames after a fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning at a complex at 1032 Mountain Road.

Investigators say they think the flames started after someone left something cooking on the stove.

Firefighters say these types of accidental fires are the most common and want to remind everyone to keep an eye on things in the kitchen.

“Thanks to the American Red Cross, free smoke alarms are still available by calling 276-403-5325.”

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson: “Unattended cooking remains our number one cause of accidental fires. Make sure you never leave a cooking appliance unattended while it is in use.”

