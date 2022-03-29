One dead after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County early Friday morning that left one man dead, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 7:05 a.m. to a crash on Route 501, a mile and a half north of Route 704.

The driver of a sedan was traveling on Route 501 when the driver ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road. The car went down an embankment hit multiple trees.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

