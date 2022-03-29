Hometown Local
PGA Tour Pro and Blacksburg Product Lanto Griffin Bringing Junior Tour to the Region

The tour will provide juniors with a competitive opportunity to improve
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Last summer, Blacksburg’s Lanto Griffin took a break from life on the PGA Tour to put on the Lanto Junior Championship. Now with the help of the Blacksburg Country Club, Steve Prater and Brad Ewing, Lanto is bringing a local junior tour to the region, which will include 5 events this spring and 5 more in the fall.

“We just want to have beginners all the way up to players that can play in college,” Lanto said. “So for competitive golfers, being able to go out and keep score, put a score on the scorecard, compete against other people, that’s the best way to grow your game.”

Lanto has won nearly 7 million dollars in career earnings but he had humble beginnings playing in junior tours across the region as a youngster, gaining valuable experience that only shaped his competitive spirit.

