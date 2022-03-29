Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival back at Camp Bethel

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music, stories and more hit Camp Bethel on April 8-9, 2022 and March 31-April 1, 2023!

The Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival raises funds for Camp Bethel, the summer camp and year-round retreat center at 328 Bethel Road.

Tickets range in prices.

More details can be found by visiting the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Lockdown over at Lucy Addison Middle School; students dismissed

Latest News

Brush Fire Burns Along Wildwood Road in Roanoke County
Brush Fire Burns Along Wildwood Road in Roanoke County
Picture of Thomas Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors.
Former Virginia police officer set for trial in Jan. 6th case
Tracy Lynn Epps
Police continue search for missing wife of man shot, killed by police
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke