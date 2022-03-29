Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man has been found guilty of the 2020 murders of two people in Roanoke.

William Reno Ray, 25, of Vinton was found guilty Tuesday of two first-degree murder charges.

In March 2020, police found the bodies of Eric Surface, 44, and April Barnicoat, 42, in an apartment on Queen Ann Drive in the Jamestown Place Apartments while responding to a possible abduction and a well-being check. When they arrived at the home on Queen Ann Drive, Roanoke police wrote in their search warrant, they “obtained consent from a resident not on scene.” They wrote the two people they found inside the home were found “in two different rooms,” and that both appeared “to have significant injuries.”

Ray was arrested in connection with the murders months after the killings in August 2020.

Ray’s sentencing will come at a later date. In the meantime, the court has ordered a presentence report with victim impact statements and a mental health screening.

