Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges

William Ray mugshot
William Ray mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man has been found guilty of the 2020 murders of two people in Roanoke.

William Reno Ray, 25, of Vinton was found guilty Tuesday of two first-degree murder charges.

In March 2020, police found the bodies of Eric Surface, 44, and April Barnicoat, 42, in an apartment on Queen Ann Drive in the Jamestown Place Apartments while responding to a possible abduction and a well-being check. When they arrived at the home on Queen Ann Drive, Roanoke police wrote in their search warrant, they “obtained consent from a resident not on scene.” They wrote the two people they found inside the home were found “in two different rooms,” and that both appeared “to have significant injuries.”

Ray was arrested in connection with the murders months after the killings in August 2020.

Ray’s sentencing will come at a later date. In the meantime, the court has ordered a presentence report with victim impact statements and a mental health screening.

This is a developing story. Check back into WDBJ7 for more details.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

Lucy Addison Middle School on lockdown during gun investigation
police lights
One dead after crash in Halifax County
NATO Logo
Kaine, Rubio commend legislation passage preventing any president from leaving NATO
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony in Richmond
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial