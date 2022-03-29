Volvo Trucks lands major order for electric vehicles built in Virginia

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks has received an order for more than 100 electric vehicles built at its New River Valley Assembly Plant in Dublin.

Volvo began producing the VNR Electric Truck last year, on the same assembly line as every other Volvo Truck built for North America.

A logistics company in California - Performance Team - ordered 16 trucks last year. And now it’s ordering 110 more.

This represents the largest global order of electric trucks for the Volvo Trucks brand. Performance Team plans to deploy its new fleet of electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.

