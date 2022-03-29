Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Volvo Trucks lands major order for electric vehicles built in Virginia

The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for...
The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America)(PRNewswire)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks has received an order for more than 100 electric vehicles built at its New River Valley Assembly Plant in Dublin.

Volvo began producing the VNR Electric Truck last year, on the same assembly line as every other Volvo Truck built for North America.

A logistics company in California - Performance Team - ordered 16 trucks last year. And now it’s ordering 110 more.

This represents the largest global order of electric trucks for the Volvo Trucks brand. Performance Team plans to deploy its new fleet of electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School

Latest News

Roanoke Mayor Reacts To Lucy Addison Middle School Gun Case
Junior Tour Championship Hits The Region
Junior Tour Championship Hits The Region
A strong cold front will bring a line of showers and storms into the region Thursday.
Tuesday, March 29 - Evening Forecast
Sounds Of The Mountains Storytelling Festival 2022