7@four: Pet Talk, March 30, 2022

Dog is chewing paws and dog eating dirt
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a new weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Heather Akers from Willis, VA asked, “Tucker likes to chew under his front paws, in between his paw pads, there is nothing there. Is it just itching him or is there really something there? Gus likes to dig in the yard and get clumps of sod/dirt and eats it. Is he lacking something in his diet?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

