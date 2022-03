ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Home Builders Association is hosting its Home Expo Saturday, April 9.

There, you can find a local business to help you with your home building, buying, remodel, improvement or service needs.

For tickets and to see a list of vendors, click here.

Watch the video to see Kelsey Grow and Tia Brown preview the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.