American Heart Association raises more than $200,000 at Roanoke Heart Ball

Roanoke Heart Ball
Roanoke Heart Ball
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Heart Association is celebrating after raising thousands of dollars in the Roanoke Valley.

About 300 people returned to the Hotel Roanoke for this year’s Heart Ball over the weekend.

It was the first time guests could celebrate in person after the pandemic forced the event to go virtual last year.

Throughout the night, a silent auction, a live auction and other fun activities helped raise money for the AHA’s mission. After tallying up the numbers over the last few days, the event helped raise about $220,000.

“These events are number one fundraisers, but number two really to spread awareness around our community and make our communities healthier,” Development Director Christie Steele-Garcia said.

The AHA said it is excited for its upcoming events this year including the Go Red for Women Luncheon happening May 20 and Heart Walk in October.

