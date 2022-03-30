Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Appalachian Power gears up for potential outages

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While WDBJ7 meteorologists track the potential for severe weather Thursday, crews with Appalachian Power are gearing up for potential power outages.

No matter the season, AEP said it stays prepared and works to stay ahead of the storm.

“We treat them all the same. The impacts are different based on what type of weather pattern comes. Ice is one thing, heavy wind is another. But it is all about tracking that weather system, determining what type of impact it could have on the utility system and making a decision from that point where you place people,” spokesperson Teresa Hall said.

The chance for high wind Thursday is concerning because of the potential to bring down trees and power lines, according to Appalachian Power.

Crews will be moved once the company has a better idea of the impacts from the storm.

In the meantime, AEP wants to remind people to treat any downed power line as live and dangerous. That means avoid the wire and call AEP and emergency responders.

There are also resources available to track outages in your area by following the AEP outage map or signing up for outage alerts.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder

Latest News

Weather balloons are one way meteorologists are able to get information in the atmosphere.
NWS-Helium Shortage
Attached to a weather balloon is a radiosonde. This measures many elements in the upper...
Local National Weather Service office impacted by hydrogen supplier
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
High winds and low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia.
High winds, low humidity increase fire risk in western Virginia