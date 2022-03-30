Appalachian Power gears up for potential outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While WDBJ7 meteorologists track the potential for severe weather Thursday, crews with Appalachian Power are gearing up for potential power outages.

No matter the season, AEP said it stays prepared and works to stay ahead of the storm.

“We treat them all the same. The impacts are different based on what type of weather pattern comes. Ice is one thing, heavy wind is another. But it is all about tracking that weather system, determining what type of impact it could have on the utility system and making a decision from that point where you place people,” spokesperson Teresa Hall said.

The chance for high wind Thursday is concerning because of the potential to bring down trees and power lines, according to Appalachian Power.

Crews will be moved once the company has a better idea of the impacts from the storm.

In the meantime, AEP wants to remind people to treat any downed power line as live and dangerous. That means avoid the wire and call AEP and emergency responders.

There are also resources available to track outages in your area by following the AEP outage map or signing up for outage alerts.

