Bedford brewery hosts animal adoption event, fundraiser Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A business in Bedford is planning an event this weekend were you can support local animals by drinking beer.

This Saturday, Beale’s is releasing a new beer called “Furever.” A dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

The beer can’s label showcases illustrations of pets owned by employees at the brewery. It also has a peel-off sticker to remind patrons of their generosity.

For the business, this is a way they can use their talents and resources to support a cause important to them.

“We make a lot of beers here at Beale’s and we’re always trying to find out what’s next, what are people going to like. What can we do to express our creativity, further our knowledge of traditional styles of beer and formulation, the process,” begins James Frazer, Beale’s Brewmaster. “But, what matters? Helping animals. Finding them homes. Giving back to the people who volunteer countless hours. As a company we wanted to exemplify that and share that with our community.”

Adoptable animals will be on site from noon to 4 p.m., and live music from the Coleman Family Band will be from 4-7.

The “dollar per pint of Furever” donations will be in effect all day Saturday, April 2.

