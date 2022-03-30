Bedford County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on school zone speeding

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Hilbish heads to Montvale Elementary School Wednesday.

Yellow flashing lights here show the school zone speed limit is in effect Wednesday afternoon. That means the limit is 35 mph, down from the typical 55 mph along this stretch of Route 460.

“We’ve received several complaints, whether it be community members, bus drivers, stuff like that, with concerns about people speeding through school zones across the county,” said Hilbish.

He parks and carefully watches his radar gun. It doesn’t take long to see those complaints are right.

Hilbish spots a person speeding through the school zone. He turns on his lights and hits the gas, telling WDBJ7 “she was 58,” meaning the driver was going 58 mph.

58 in a 35 zone could also be classified as reckless driving, as it’s 20 over the limit. Hilbish says speeds like this are dangerous in school zones.

“You’ve got buses that are coming in and out of the school, you’ve got cars that are coming up, that are picking up their kids, dropping off their kids, and it’s important to be mindful that there’s a lot of traffic during those times of pickup and arrival,” said Hilbish.

In less than an hour Wednesday afternoon, WDBJ7 also saw two others get pulled over.

“I got you going 55 in a posted 35 mile an hour school zone,” Hilbish said to one person. He caught another going 53 mph.

He says speeding is also a major hazard for buses.

“Going through a school zone at excessive speed and... you hit that bus, could cause the bus to turn over, could cause severe injury to the kids on the bus and even the driver,” said Hilbish.

Speeding can cost you, to the tune of $6 for every mile per hour over the limit, not to mention the point deductions that could hit your driver’s license.

Hilbish says the sheriff’s office does speed enforcement as frequently as possible, but said other calls they have to respond to could interfere with their ability to do speed enforcement more often.

