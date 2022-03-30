Hometown Local
Crews help driver escape after car crashes up against trees in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County Emergency Services
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a pickup truck escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after crashing in the 1100 block of Jenelle Road and landing their vehicle sideways up against multiple trees.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad were both dispatched for a report of a crash with entrapment. The driver could not escape the vehicle.

The windshield was removed and a hole was made in the roof with the help of the sun roof opening to help the driver exit.

No additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

