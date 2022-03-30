Crews respond to report of fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke fire crews have responded to reports of a fire at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Valley View Boulevard, according to a WDBJ7 photographer at the scene.
The incident was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
There is no word yet regarding the severity of a fire or any injuries.
This is a developing story.
