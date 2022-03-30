Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Crews respond to report of fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn

Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke fire crews have responded to reports of a fire at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Valley View Boulevard, according to a WDBJ7 photographer at the scene.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

There is no word yet regarding the severity of a fire or any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

MGN
Hurley woman killed in Buchanan County crash
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of what researchers believe is the farthest...
Stellar Discovery: Hubble Space Telescope captures image of farthest star ever seen
STELLAR DISCOVERY: Hubble telescope captures image of farthest known star
STELLAR DISCOVERY: NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures image of farthest star ever seen
Dylan Helbling photo
Search on for man wanted for being a felon with a firearm