“Dancing for a Cause” returns to support Franklin County nonprofits

Fundraiser
Fundraiser(Community Partnership)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a two-year hiatus, an exciting fundraiser is returning to support Franklin County nonprofits.

Dancing for a Cause will take place Friday, April 1, at Franklin County High School.

Nine nonprofit organizations will be represented by dancers in a dancing competition and audience members will vote for their favorites through donations. It’s something the organizer says is fun, but also extremely helpful to so many nonprofits.

“We have some wonderful nonprofits here and of course again saying that word, COVID, has affected them,” explains Donna Wray, President of Community Partnership. “We’re always there to support and promote each other and this is just a way for them to make some extra money.”

The event is free and doors open at 6 p.m.

