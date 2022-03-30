Hometown Local
Fire danger remains high Wednesday; Alert Day issued for Thursday storms

A cold front moves through Thursday with a line of showers and isolated severe storms
Breezy, warmer day Wednesday ahead of strong front
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
  • Breezy winds elevate fire danger
  • Mild with increasing clouds Wednesday
  • Weather Alert Day: Thursday

FORT LEWIS MOUNTAIN FIRE

Gusty winds and dry air have increased our fire danger. On Tuesday, fire crews from around the Roanoke Valley along with the Virginia Department of Forestry have battled a brush fire on Fort Lewis Mountain. Our Poor Mountain camera shows this fire continues early Wednesday. Drone video from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue (below) shows the extent of the fire.

Residents around and especially north of the fire can expect to see and smell smoke. Winds may increase again Wednesday. Thankfully rain is soon on the way.

Some great video from Drone 3 and pilot Lt. S. Lacy from the Havens fire earlier today. This was at a point when the fire was “crowning” which means it was in the tree tops.

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

WEDNESDAY

Winds will turn to the south today allowing for warmer weather. Despite an increase in clouds, highs will likely reach the upper 50s to low 60s for most. A few areas west of 77 may even near 70 thanks to a stronger south wind. This may also increase the fire danger in this region.

WEATHER ALERT DAY - THURSDAY

Another powerful cold front stretches from Canada to the Gulf by the middle of the week. A severe weather outbreak is setting up for the Plains and Deep South through midweek. By Thursday, the line of showers and storms makes its way into our region.

SPC Outlook for Thursday.
SPC Outlook for Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

The line is expected to enter the NRV by early morning Thursday, followed by the Roanoke Valley around sunrise. Finally, the line moves to Lynchburg and Danville by the midday. It appears this event will not have as much potential as our last one, but still may be capable of producing severe winds and an isolated tornado. The higher threat will likely be east of the Blue Ridge given the timing of the frontal passage.

IMPACTTIMINGLOCATION
Line of moderate/Heavy rainThursday morning until early eveningAll locations see rain (moves west to east)
Damaging winds/Isolated tornadoThursday afternoon into early eveningMainly along/east of the Blue Ridge Parkway
Gusty windsAll day ThursdayEntire area
A line of showers and storms are expected to move through the area Thursday morning through...
A line of showers and storms are expected to move through the area Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.(WDBJ7)

