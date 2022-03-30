Fire danger remains high Wednesday; Alert Day issued for Thursday storms
A cold front moves through Thursday with a line of showers and isolated severe storms
- Breezy winds elevate fire danger
- Mild with increasing clouds Wednesday
- Weather Alert Day: Thursday
FORT LEWIS MOUNTAIN FIRE
Gusty winds and dry air have increased our fire danger. On Tuesday, fire crews from around the Roanoke Valley along with the Virginia Department of Forestry have battled a brush fire on Fort Lewis Mountain. Our Poor Mountain camera shows this fire continues early Wednesday. Drone video from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue (below) shows the extent of the fire.
Residents around and especially north of the fire can expect to see and smell smoke. Winds may increase again Wednesday. Thankfully rain is soon on the way.
WEDNESDAY
Winds will turn to the south today allowing for warmer weather. Despite an increase in clouds, highs will likely reach the upper 50s to low 60s for most. A few areas west of 77 may even near 70 thanks to a stronger south wind. This may also increase the fire danger in this region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY - THURSDAY
Another powerful cold front stretches from Canada to the Gulf by the middle of the week. A severe weather outbreak is setting up for the Plains and Deep South through midweek. By Thursday, the line of showers and storms makes its way into our region.
The line is expected to enter the NRV by early morning Thursday, followed by the Roanoke Valley around sunrise. Finally, the line moves to Lynchburg and Danville by the midday. It appears this event will not have as much potential as our last one, but still may be capable of producing severe winds and an isolated tornado. The higher threat will likely be east of the Blue Ridge given the timing of the frontal passage.
|IMPACT
|TIMING
|LOCATION
|Line of moderate/Heavy rain
|Thursday morning until early evening
|All locations see rain (moves west to east)
|Damaging winds/Isolated tornado
|Thursday afternoon into early evening
|Mainly along/east of the Blue Ridge Parkway
|Gusty winds
|All day Thursday
|Entire area
