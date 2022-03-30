Franklin County funeral home continues drive-by viewing option with casket in window

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses had to adjust operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one in Franklin County is getting some attention for an option it’s been offering.

“I think we’re one of the only funeral homes in the state of Virginia doing this, and I think it sets us apart,” says Mark Stanfield of Stanfield Mortuary Service. “I think the most important thing was safety. So we had to come up with a way to keep our constituents and people safe.”

That’s what sparked Stanfield’s idea to allow people to hold viewings drive-by style with the casket in the window.

“We thought maybe we could put the person in the window and maybe people can view from the outside,” he explained.

If a family chooses this kind of viewing, their loved one will be displayed in the window all day the day before the funeral service. Stanfield says family and friends drive by at their leisure.

He also says when they first started this style of viewing, a lot of people came by strictly out of curiosity about the unique service.

“We’re close to the road. A lot of people see people looking as they’re coming through” he notes.

Stanfield says the community has received the drive by viewing well, and that it’s still a popular option with families even with fewer pandemic restrictions. Because of that, it’s an option the funeral home will continue to offer.

“I think as far as protecting the community, I think people appreciate that we had that idea.”

