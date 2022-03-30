Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin to give commencement address at Virginia Tech

Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin.(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) will deliver the commencement address on May 13.

The ceremony starts at 8:30 in Lane Stadium.

“We’re pleased Gov. Youngkin graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His experiences in leadership and business give him a valuable perspective to share with Hokies who are preparing to begin an important new chapter in their lives.”

Every first-year Virginia governor since 1990 has done commencement at Virginia Tech.

Several class officers from the Class of 2022 will speak. Female Member-at-Large Catharine Kelley will offer opening remarks. Danielle Panico, president of the class, will speak. Cadet Member-at-Large Austin Askew will provide closing remarks.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Crews fighting brush fire in Roanoke Co. Tuesday afternoon
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

Gun Fired Inside Lucy Addison Middle School
Follow To Appomattox County High School Weapons, Chase Monday
Follow To Appomattox County High School Weapons, Chase Monday
Roanoke Mayor Reacts To Lucy Addison Middle School Gun Case
Two people are charged with attempted murder after being found with a gun in a car at...
Appomattox County students bringing information to police “saved someone’s life” Monday, sheriff says