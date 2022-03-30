Gov. Youngkin to give commencement address at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) will deliver the commencement address on May 13.

The ceremony starts at 8:30 in Lane Stadium.

“We’re pleased Gov. Youngkin graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His experiences in leadership and business give him a valuable perspective to share with Hokies who are preparing to begin an important new chapter in their lives.”

Every first-year Virginia governor since 1990 has done commencement at Virginia Tech.

Several class officers from the Class of 2022 will speak. Female Member-at-Large Catharine Kelley will offer opening remarks. Danielle Panico, president of the class, will speak. Cadet Member-at-Large Austin Askew will provide closing remarks.

