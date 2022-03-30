Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Hurley woman killed in Buchanan County crash

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical emergency contributed to the cause of a crash that killed a Hurley woman Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called the afternoon of March 28 to a single-vehicle crash on Route 643, more than a half-mile north of Route 652.

They say Ida Lawson, 68, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Route 643 when she ran off the left side of the road, over an embankment and into a creek. She died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Montgomery County Emergency Services
Crews help driver escape after car crashes against trees in Montgomery Co.
police lights
One dead after crash in Halifax County