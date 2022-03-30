Hurley woman killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical emergency contributed to the cause of a crash that killed a Hurley woman Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called the afternoon of March 28 to a single-vehicle crash on Route 643, more than a half-mile north of Route 652.

They say Ida Lawson, 68, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Route 643 when she ran off the left side of the road, over an embankment and into a creek. She died at the scene.

