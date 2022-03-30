More Roanoke Valley Metro bus routes change temporarily

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Additional Roanoke Valley Metro bus stops are changing temporarily.

Beginning March 30, the bus stop at Salem Ave. and Jefferson will be closed for construction.

Both services can be picked up at 3rd Street Station located on Salem Ave at 3rd St.

The 22, 25, 32, and 35 and the Smart Way will be rerouted and will not serve that stop during construction.

These changes are expected to last 18 months

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.