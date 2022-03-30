Hometown Local
More Roanoke Valley Metro bus routes change temporarily

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Additional Roanoke Valley Metro bus stops are changing temporarily.

Beginning March 30, the bus stop at Salem Ave. and Jefferson will be closed for construction.

Both services can be picked up at 3rd Street Station located on Salem Ave at 3rd St.

The 22, 25, 32, and 35 and the Smart Way will be rerouted and will not serve that stop during construction.

These changes are expected to last 18 months

Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing in September 2021.
Federal court documents suggest hate crime investigation against Etute
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 30, 2022
New Interactive Wall Display at Carilion Children's Center
Roanoke Valley Metro Bus Route Changes
