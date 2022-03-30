Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Party in Elmwood returning for 2022 with new sponsor

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Downtown Roanoke Release) - Downtown Roanoke Inc. has announced Delta Dental of Virginia is the new title sponsor for Party in Elmwood, which will return for 2022, bringing 19 weeks of outdoor live music to Elmwood Park.

Events take place every Thursday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in Elmwood Park and run from May 19 through September 22. Admission to each concert is $5 and children under 12 get in free. Season passes are available for $85, and the deadline to purchase is May 1.

This season’s band lineup includes The Ember featuring Craig Woolard, Band of Oz, Jim Quick and the Coastline, The Kings, Too Much Sylvia and more. The full season schedule and additional details can be found at DowntownRoanoke.org.

Party in Elmwood is sponsored by Delta Dental of Virginia, Budweiser, City of Roanoke, Q99, WDBJ7, WFIR, Sports Radio, and Coca-Cola.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Natural Bridge hosting kids’ fishing day Saturday
Gavel on sounding block
Smythe County man trafficking fentanyl pleads guilty to drug distribution charges
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 31, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 31, 2022
Beales Hosting an Event to Support Bedford Animal Shelter
Beale's Hosting Event to Support Bedford Animal Shelter