Party in Elmwood returning for 2022 with new sponsor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Downtown Roanoke Release) - Downtown Roanoke Inc. has announced Delta Dental of Virginia is the new title sponsor for Party in Elmwood, which will return for 2022, bringing 19 weeks of outdoor live music to Elmwood Park.

Events take place every Thursday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in Elmwood Park and run from May 19 through September 22. Admission to each concert is $5 and children under 12 get in free. Season passes are available for $85, and the deadline to purchase is May 1.

This season’s band lineup includes The Ember featuring Craig Woolard, Band of Oz, Jim Quick and the Coastline, The Kings, Too Much Sylvia and more. The full season schedule and additional details can be found at DowntownRoanoke.org.

Party in Elmwood is sponsored by Delta Dental of Virginia, Budweiser, City of Roanoke, Q99, WDBJ7, WFIR, Sports Radio, and Coca-Cola.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.