Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Program provides fresh produce to vulnerable Virginians

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The growing season will bring an abundant harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables. A program that helps farmers’ markets serve low-income shoppers hopes to build on its success.

Virginia Fresh Match is a statewide program that doubles the value of federal SNAP benefits spent at participating farmers’ markets and food stores.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project, or LEAP, is a partner in the Roanoke Valley.

“The Virginia Fresh Match is a Virginia success story that really started at the community level,” said LEAP Executive Director Maureen McNamara Best. “And it’s continued to grow based on feedback from the community and really based on grass roots support.”

Virginia Fresh Match now has 90 partners, and more than 250 locations across the state.

VFM sales exceeded $1.3 million in 2021, a 90% increase over 2020 sales.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder

Latest News

Beale's Furever
Bedford brewery hosts animal adoption event, fundraiser Saturday
Fundraiser
“Dancing for a Cause” returns to support Franklin County nonprofits
Virginia Fresh Match
Virginia Fresh Match
Roanoke Heart Ball
American Heart Association raises more than $200,000 at Roanoke Heart Ball