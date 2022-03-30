Program provides fresh produce to vulnerable Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The growing season will bring an abundant harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables. A program that helps farmers’ markets serve low-income shoppers hopes to build on its success.

Virginia Fresh Match is a statewide program that doubles the value of federal SNAP benefits spent at participating farmers’ markets and food stores.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project, or LEAP, is a partner in the Roanoke Valley.

“The Virginia Fresh Match is a Virginia success story that really started at the community level,” said LEAP Executive Director Maureen McNamara Best. “And it’s continued to grow based on feedback from the community and really based on grass roots support.”

Virginia Fresh Match now has 90 partners, and more than 250 locations across the state.

VFM sales exceeded $1.3 million in 2021, a 90% increase over 2020 sales.

