REPORTS: VMI men’s basketball coach Dan Earl leaving Keydets for SoCon rival Chattanooga

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After seven years at the helm of VMI’s men’s basketball program, Keydets head coach Dan Earl looks to be on the move.

Multiple reports Wednesday from sources around the sport indicate the former Southern Conference Coach of the Year will stay in the league to accept the same job at Chattanooga.

VMI’s Dan Earl will be the next head coach at Chattanooga, sources tell me. Earl has spent the last 7 seasons as the head coach of the Keydets and was named SoCon Coach of the Year in 2021. He’ll stay in the conference, and take over the Mocs. Announcement expected tomorrow. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 30, 2022

Chattanooga is expected to hire VMI’s Dan Earl as its next head coach, sources told ESPN. Has led the Keydets to .500 finishes in the SoCon back-to-back years at a difficult place to win. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2022

It has been confirmed through university sources that VMI coach Dan Earl is expected to be named the next head coach for @GoMocsMBB.



Announcement is expected tomorrow morning. — Gene Henley (@genehenley3) March 30, 2022

Earl arrived at VMI in 2015 and, after enduring some lean years, he led the Keydets to a winning record in each of the last two seasons.

The Penn State alum earned coach of the year honors in 2021 after a 13-12 campaign to go with a 7-7 conference record.

