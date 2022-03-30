REPORTS: VMI men’s basketball coach Dan Earl leaving Keydets for SoCon rival Chattanooga
The Penn State alum earned coach of the year honors in 2021 after a 13-12 campaign to go with a 7-7 conference record.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After seven years at the helm of VMI’s men’s basketball program, Keydets head coach Dan Earl looks to be on the move.
Multiple reports Wednesday from sources around the sport indicate the former Southern Conference Coach of the Year will stay in the league to accept the same job at Chattanooga.
Earl arrived at VMI in 2015 and, after enduring some lean years, he led the Keydets to a winning record in each of the last two seasons.
