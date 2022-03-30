Roanoke seeks long-term benefits from COVID relief funds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Congress responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Roanoke received more than $17 million in CARES Act funding. And it had to spend the money in a matter of months, said City Manager Bob Cowell.

“There were times where it literally felt like we were shoveling money out of a helicopter,” Cowell told members of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club Wednesday afternoon. “It was sort of like figuring out ways we could spend these dollars aligned with rules that were actually being written while we were handing out the money.”

In Virginia and across the country, local governments have used COVID relief funds for pandemic response and resiliency. And for most it’s still a work in progress.

When you add all the money that flowed into the city of Roanoke following passage of the CARES Act and more recently the American Rescue Plan Act, federal relief to the city government, Roanoke City Public Schools and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport totaled more than $150 million.

As the CARES Act funding gave way to the American Rescue Plan Act, the city was able to take a more long-term approach.

In both cases, Cowell said the city turned to citizen advisory panels for direction.

“I really hope that the major benefit is that the things that actually make our community vulnerable, or the residents of our community vulnerable to these types of disruptions, whether that’s the type of employment they have, their access to healthy food or the kind of housing they live in, if we can make any kind of dent in that, that’ll be a success,” Cowell said.

