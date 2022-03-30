Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Search on for man wanted for being a felon with a firearm

Dylan Helbling photo
Dylan Helbling photo(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dylan Helbling is described as white, 6′ and about 150 pounds, according to investigators. Helbling has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last reported seen in Concord.

Anyone with information regarding Helbling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

A van hit a train in downtown Roanoke near Williamson and Jefferson March 30, 2022
Train and van collide in downtown Roanoke
Lea Stratton, wanted for breaking and entering in Campbell County
Woman wanted for breaking and entering in Campbell County
File Graphic
Fewer new COVID cases reported in Virginia Wednesday than Tuesday
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards