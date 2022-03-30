Search on for man wanted for being a felon with a firearm

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dylan Helbling is described as white, 6′ and about 150 pounds, according to investigators. Helbling has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last reported seen in Concord.

Anyone with information regarding Helbling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

