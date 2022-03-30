Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot Tuesday night in Roanoke and taken to a hospital.

Roanoke Police say they were called about 10:30 p.m. March 29 to the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE. They found the victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at a business in the area, according to police.

Police say details about what led to the incident are limited. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

