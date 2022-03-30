Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter incident in Georgia

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s...
According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m.(WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is back on Earth after a record-setting stay on the ISS.
Astronaut, cosmonauts removed from Soyuz after touchdown
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun, police say
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Nurses worry conviction for dosing mistake could cost lives